Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Poster Showcases Gross Take On Classic Monster

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City arrives on November 24 and despite appearing far more faithful to the games than any previous movie, fans are skeptical. There’s a ton of fun Easter eggs and references packed into the debut trailer, but also some terrible CGI and a general aura of B-movie cheapness.

Fortunately, one of the more impressive effects shots was of classic Resident Evil 2 enemy the Licker, which Leon and Claire encounter at the end of the trailer. Now this monster is the star of a new poster, showing it off in all its gross glory. Check it out below.

It’s unclear whether this is an official poster or the work of a seriously talented fan, but as star Chad Rook tweeted it as part of the promotional campaign, I’m leaning towards the former. It remains to be seen whether mashing up the plots of Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 will work, but if it gives us more disgusting fleshy BOWs on screen, I’m down with it.

Getting through the first two games in a single movie may mean that any sequels can adapt further games in the franchise. This could encompass an adaptation of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis or fan-favorite CODE Veronica (which was already teased in the trailer).

But let’s face it, the real star attraction would be a round-house kickin’, Ganados-suplexin’, wise-crackin’ adaptation of the all-time great Resident Evil 4. That’s just been re-released to some acclaim in VR, and there are credible rumors of a full remake in development at Capcom. Why not tie that in with a full-on movie?

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on November 24.