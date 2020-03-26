Respawn Is Giving Away Free Copies Of Apex Legends Octane Edition

Apex Legends fans in the market for some free goodies may want to give the game’s official Twitter page a visit over the next day or so.

As of yesterday, Respawn Entertainment has been handing out free codes for the battle royale’s Octane Edition with just two simple prerequisites. Besides the standard requirement that you be over the age of 18 to enter, all the developer asks is for you to share your experiences so far with Season 4. Specifically, the studio is only looking for positive remarks, so it’s probably best to hold your tongue with any grievances if you’ve any hopes of winning.

To enter, one need only reply to the post below with a short description of their favourite Season 4 feature.

Prepare to spin circles around your enemies. 🕸 This week, we're giving away Octane Editions starting today with PC. To enter, reply with what you're enjoying most in Season 4. Must be 18+ to participate. #RespawnGiveaway pic.twitter.com/uFyx6JdBgR — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 23, 2020

Those that intend to enter the giveaway should note that Respawn appears to be rotating which platforms the competition is for on a daily basis. PC players may already be out of luck, then, though it remains to be seen whether the cycle will come full circle once Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners have had their own chance at winning. In regards to the exclusive content that comes bundled with Apex’s Octane Edition, see below:

Legendary Arachnoid Rush Octane skin

Legendary Arachnoid Charge Rifle skin

Exclusive Violet Widow Gun Charm

Exclusive Venomous Badge

1,000 Apex Coins

If you consider the adrenaline junkie to be your go-to main in the Apex Games, entering is a no-brainer, though even if you’ve only a passing interest in the character, an additional 1,000 Apex Coins and weapon skin for the Charge Rifle are worth it given the entree fee of zero.

Apex Legends Season 4 has been ongoing for around two months and is expected to conclude in early May. Before then, however, fans can expect a whole host of limited-time events and surprises to fill out the remaining few weeks before Season 5’s arrival, so stay tuned.