Respawn Entertainment, the video game developer behind games like Apex Legends, announced they will discontinue the original Titanfall, sparking backlash from fans online.



Respawn delivered the announcement, which is available to view below via Twitter. The company said they will discontinue sales of Titanfall and remove the game from all subscription services but will keep the servers up and running for the existing and dedicated fanbase. Additionally, the developer said they plan to keep the Titanfall universe alive through Apex Legends and Titanfall 2 and, as yet, unannounced titles in the future.



Fans of the hit franchise were quick to express their disapproval of the decision in the comments.

"Titanfall is the core of our DNA"



Which is exactly why you're removing it right? — Luke Fox (@LucasK49239751) December 1, 2021

They couldn’t fix the servers so they get rid of new players lol — Paradigm (@Para_dig_em) December 1, 2021

For longtime fans of the franchise, Respawn’s announcement may come as a tough pill to swallow. The studio released Titanfall 2 in 2016 to a market already saturated with tentpole first-person-shooter titles, including Call of Duty, Battlefield 1, Doom, and Overwatch, leading to lackluster sales for a game that had all the markings of a hit release.



Subsequently, Respawn released the free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends in 2019 and hasn’t returned to the mainline Titanfall series. However, fans can glean from this announcement that a new Titanfall game may soon be on the way if the studio holds to its promise to keep the series alive in the future.