The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launch has been plagued by issues including glitches and framerate problems — with an angry public showing their discontent. What was supposed to be a franchise-spanning celebration is now, in some people’s views, an absolute mess.

Rockstar Games, the developer behind the popular video game series, released an apology today for games it says didn’t meet their technical expectations as a company.

“Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games. The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

Rockstar said that it was going to take the time to adress of the technical issues in each game and make sure they “reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.”

An update, the company said, is on the way to “address a number of issues.”

Because the launch has been so bad for the company, it even had to address how some of the members of its development team were being harassed online.

“We would kindly ask our community to please maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues.”

Rockstar also said it would re-release the classic versions of the remastered game, and that anyone who bought the new versions on PC would receive them free. The company explained:

We will be adding the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store shortly as a bundle. Additionally, everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost. We will update everyone as soon as these are back in the Rockstar Store.

Take a look at some of the more hilarious glitches in this video compilation.

