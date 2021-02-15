Rockstar Job Listing Could Be Hinting At Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer

Fallen off the Grand Theft Auto 6 hype train following years of silence? We don’t blame you. If recent developments are any indication, however, it might finally be time to jump back on and get comfortably seated.

For context, a new job opening has just appeared over on Rockstar’s recruitment page in search of a cinematic gameplay capture artist. Among other duties, the successful candidate will be tasked with using footage captured in-game to create something presentable and usable on both TV and online. According to further details provided by the listing, this promotional material will be wholly created using the unnamed title’s internal video capture tools, with a love for video games and an eye for cinematic gameplay a must.

It’s worth noting, of course, that nowhere is GTA 6 explicitly mentioned, though considering it’s the only project known to be in production in some capacity behind the scenes, there’s hardly any surprise that many fans are immediately connecting this job to the long-awaited sequel.

New Grand Theft Auto 6 Fan Art Imagines Massive World And Map 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Bear in mind, after all, that Red Dead Redemption 2 and, indeed, GTA V before it, were both promoted with in-engine sizzle reels prior to their launch, so it stands to reason that Rockstar will do the very same with future releases. The question now, then, is one of time. Meticulously crafted trailers take a while to create, so we’d suggest not pinning your hopes on one arriving anytime soon.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be in development for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.