Ron Gilbert announces ‘Monkey Island’ sequel coming later this year

Despite initially making the announcement on the dubious holiday that is April 1, video game designer Ron Gilbert is officially announcing a brand new Monkey Island game, the sixth installment in the series, appropriately called Return to Monkey Island. What’s more, the game is coming out later this year.

“A little something we’ve been working on for the past 2 years in complete secrecy,” Gilbert announced on Twitter Monday morning, referencing the adventure series he helped create.

A little something we've been working on for the past 2 years in complete secrecy.https://t.co/qwmxpYjpe5 — Ron Gilbert (@grumpygamer) April 4, 2022

An initial announcement on Gilbert’s blog, Grumpy Gamer, was made in a post titled “April Fools’ 2022,” leading many to believe that it was fake.

“For 18 years the Grumpy Gamer blog has been April Fools’ day free because it’s a stupid tradition,” the post read. “So to mix things up a little I’m taking this opportunity to announce I’ve decided to make another Monkey Island.”

But the joke is apparently on us, in the best possible way, since a flood of announcements hit Twitter Monday, including from Gilbert’s account ⏤ the official account for Lucasfilm Games ⏤ and from publisher Devolver Digital.

The new game will apparently be taking the series back to its roots as it marks the return of Gilbert — who only worked on the first two installments — after several decades.

The original game, called The Secret of Monkey Island, premiered in 1990 on the Amiga, MS-DOS, Atari ST, and Macintosh. It was later remade with updated graphics and voice acting and made available on the PlayStation Network, PC Windows, Xbox Live Arcade, OS X, and iPhone.

For further updates, check back here as well as the official Return to Monkey Island website.