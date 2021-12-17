S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 cancels NFT integration after fan backlash

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is one of the most anticipated sequels dropping in 2022. The game will be made available for those on PC and consoles come April; however, it has recently been in the headlines for another reason.

Yesterday, GSC Game World, the studio behind the game announced that the game would be taking advantage of NFT technology to offer unique in-game benefits that will allow “the community to own a piece of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2”.

“The idea of the related NFT is to give the right to recreate its owner’s identity within the game through one of the NPCs. The person will need to come to our studio for a detailed scanning procedure and after that, we will have everything to make this person appear in the game world as one of the characters.”

Just 24 hours after this news, this plan has been abandoned completely as the studio announced that it will not be introducing any NFTs or blockchain technology to the game, following fans going online to voice their dissatisfaction with this integration.

Like other NFT videogame integrations, not all fans are on board, and for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, there was a massive presence of gamers speaking up against it. Ultimately on this occasion, their voices were heard, but it seems NFT integration is only set to become more popular and widely implemented within gaming.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be available to purchase on April 28, 2022.