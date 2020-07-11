New Sale Offers Up To 85% Off Big Horror Games

If you’ve been craving a dose of nightmare fuel to help keep you up till the early hours, then we may have the perfect sale for you. Yes, the Humble Store is currently running a promotion that nets PC players up to 85% off a bunch of popular horror titles. Not only will you be getting a significant saving, but the extensive list of games on offer is pretty diverse, too.

Indeed, from triple-A survival horror stalwarts like Resident Evil and The Evil Within to more under-the-radar indie projects like Layers Of Fear, Dead By Daylight and Outlast, if you’re in the market for a horror game, there’s sure to be a terror-inducing flavour on this list to suit your macabre tastes.

Specifically, headlining the sale is 2020’s excellent Resident Evil 3 remake. Our very own Eric Hall reviewed the title at launch and was super impressed with the retooled threequel. Ultimately, he awarded the game four and a half stars and concluded that Capcom had done “an excellent job of bringing the classic into the modern era with tight gameplay, gorgeous visuals, and overhauled character designs.” Those who’re interested in taking a trip back to Raccoon City can now grab a PC copy for only $39.59 or £32.99 depending on your region. Not too shabby, eh?

Meanwhile, you’ll also be able to pick up a copy of Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan for only $14.99/£12.49, as well as a cheap The Evil Within Bundle for only $12.49/£8.99. Here are some of the other deals that are also worth noting:

Resident Evil 7 – $9.89/£8.25

Dead by Daylight – $7.99/£5.99

FEAR Collection – $10.99/£7.19

Layers of Fear – $3.99/£2.99

Laters of Fear 2 – $11.99/£9.51

Outlast – $2.99/£2.32

Alien Isolation – $9.99/£7.49

As you can see, there’s plenty on offer here to get your blood-drenched teeth into. Suffice it to say, all you gore-hounds out there can sleep easy knowing that you’ve saved a few bob on some of the coolest titles of the past few years or so. And if you’re still looking for more, be sure to check out our recent review of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise, another seriously cool horror game that’s absolutely worthy of your time.