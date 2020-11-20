Save PlayStation 5 Storage Space By Disabling One Unnecessary Feature

As any long-term console owners can no doubt attest to, there’s no such thing as too much storage.

One of PlayStation 5‘s most surprising elements – besides its absurd physical size – is the small, relatively speaking, amount of digital real estate available straight out of the box. Officially, both versions (standard and digital) come with an 825 GB SSD, though in reality, the final allowance is closer to 670 GB. This discrepancy is largely due to the amount of mandatory hard drive space reserved for necessary software and firmware updates, meaning what users are left with is highly unlikely to last for an entire generation.

It’s worth noting, after all, that file sizes for modern games can (and regularly do) balloon to over 100 GB in size, with Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, for example, notorious among fans of the franchise for well exceeding those figures. That reality, combined with Sony having confirmed prior to the PS5’s launch that external SSDs will only initially be compatible with titles from the PS4 era, means space is at a premium, but there are thankfully some steps you can take to ensure that what’s there lasts for as long as possible.

As pointed out by GameSpot, the PS5’s frequently flaunted ability to record the moment players unlock in-game Trophies can be disabled entirely. Doing so requires you following these simple steps:

Head to the PlayStation 5’s Settings menu.

Select the Captures and Broadcasts option, then select Trophies.

Disable the Save Trophy Videos option.

For those who enjoy revisiting their fondest gaming memories and want to keep some sort of memento, PlayStation 5 has the same in-built screen capture feature as the PS4. Static images require considerably less room to be stored, of course, so it’s a happy compromise, at least until the inevitable mid-generation upgrade rolls around.