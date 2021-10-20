Scream’s Ghostface, Donnie Darko Are Haunting Call of Duty: Warzone For Halloween

Call of Duty might be gearing up for the release of Vanguard in just under a month, but they didn’t forget about the spooky season and this Halloween there are going to be some familiar faces popping up within Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone.

This year’s Halloween event is going to bring two horror icons into the world of Call of Duty, these being Ghostface from the Scream series and Frank the Rabbit from Donnie Darko.

#TheHaunting is bringing more fright to the fight than ever ➡️ https://t.co/4kHiKyPImq pic.twitter.com/AHbmbJNVyq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 18, 2021

These two agents will join the roster of current characters which already contain some scary faces such as Leatherface and Jigsaw who were introduced during last year’s Halloween event. Along with the two new cameos, there are three other agent skins joining the action the Ghost of War, Necro Queen, and Desciple of Mathew.

There are also two new weapons, the event reward LAPA rifle and the In-Season Hammer and Sickle melee weapon. Other event rewards are available such as weapon skins and more which can all be earned through scare packages during the event.

Things will be spiced up within all the game’s different modes with Warzone’s “Ghosts of Verdansk” occupying the map for players to fend off while surviving the other human threats. Multiplayer has four new modes, Halloween Nuketown, Infected, Halloween Nuketown Prop Hunt, and Scream Deathmatch.

Finally, those zombies fans can play the new Hallow’s Eve Outbreak mode along with the standard mode which will both see Zombies don some season-specific attire.

The Haunting is now live in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, it will remain live until Nov. 2 so don’t miss a chance to get in on the action.