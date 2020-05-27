Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head Is Coming To Dead By Daylight

Pyramid Head is coming to Dead by Daylight. According to developer Behavior Interactive, the terrifying antagonist and media icon from the Silent Hill franchise will be available as a playable character in the game’s next DLC.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the property, Dead by Daylight is an online horror-based survival game in which one player assumes the role of killer, and four others play the part of victim. The goal of the killer is to, well, kill the other players, while the victims must try to escape from their pursuer.

Although Dead by Daylight boasts a small variety of original characters, it’s the licensed ones to which the game owes its popularity. Through a series of DLC, players can crawl into the skin of psychos and monsters home to a number of different titles, including Scream, Left For Dead, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Evil Dead and even Netflix’s Stranger Things.

In a conversation with reporters over at ComicBook.com months before the introduction of Pyramid Head was even announced, Dead by Daylight director Mathieu Côté mentioned that he was in the process of discussing the game’s upcoming chapter with Konami, the Japanese entertainment company which currently owns the Silent Hill series.

Some of the things the two parties talked about included guidelines on how Behavior could adapt characters and other elements of the Silent Hill in a way that suited their own needs without violating Konami’s rights. Apparently, Akira Yamaoka, the composer of Silent Hill, also collaborated with Behavior’s own musician, Michel April, to create an authentic score for the DLC.

Behavior sure is picking their characters wisely. Given that rumors have began to spread that a next-gen Silent Hill game is in the works, the inclusion of Pyramid Head into their own project is sure to earn them some extra attention from the press over these next few weeks.