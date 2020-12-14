Silent Hill Leaker Says PlayStation 5 Reboot Is Still Happening

Folks who remotely attended last week’s Game Awards hoping to catch a first glimpse of Konami’s rumored Silent Hill reboot have been left utterly disappointed yet again.

The beloved survival horror series, which has gone MIA ever since Hideo Kojima parted ways with the publisher – subsequently resulting in the cancellation of Silent Hills – has long been thought to be getting a revival on Sony’s PlayStation 5 as either a first-party or timed exclusive, with numerous leaks even suggesting that several of the franchise’s original creators are on board for the project. As the final major annual event on the gaming calendar, then, some had assumed that the Game Awards would play host to an applause-inducing announcement but alas, it wasn’t to be.

Geoff Keighley’s show certainly did wow audiences with a handful of welcome surprises, just not the one that many were expecting. Worry not, though, as according to one reputable insider, a return to the titular town is still on the cards.

Relaying the story so far to users over on ResetEra, Dusk Golem (AKA AestheticGamer) says that last they heard, a friend and “good acquaintance” working with Konami on an unrelated product was “mighty positive” that something bearing the Silent Hill name is “in the works currently.” Dusk Golem recounts that this conversation took place in mid-2020, placing it far ahead of a supposed scouting process for potential developers to spearhead a reboot.

Ultimately, we’re no closer to learning the truth than 12 months ago and this still very much remains in the realm of ‘wait and see.’ A frustrating result, no doubt, but what do you think? Is Silent Hill destined to languish in development hell, or is something big truly on the horizon? Let us know in the usual place below!