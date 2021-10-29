Skyrim IRL TikTok Star Charged With Murdering Wife, Friend

A popular TikTok personality has been charged with murdering his wife and her friend after he found out the two were allegedly having an affair.

Ali Nassar Abulaban, 29, known as JinnKid on TikTok and YouTube, shot both victims in the head, according to police.

The shooting happened in a luxury highrise in downtown San Diego. Deputy District Attorney Taran Brast said the couple were in the process of getting a divorce, but that Abulaban got angry because he thought his wife Ana, 29, was cheating on him with his friend Rayburn Barron, 28.

Abulaban was asked to leave the apartment on Oct. 18 and Brast said he began stalking his wife. He even installed an app on his daughter’s iPad so he could spy in the apartment.

Apparently, he heard his wife with another man and went to the apartment with a loaded gun. Brast said he shot the man in the neck, cheek, and back of the head at close range. Then he shot his wife in the forehead with one bullet.

After the shooting, Brast said, Abulaban went to pick up his daughter from school. He was picked up with her in the car and taken into custody. It’s believed that he was the one who called 911 and alerted the police about the murders.

Brest also said there was an earlier incident of domestic violence between the couple where Abulaban pushed his wife and hurt her in front of the daughter.

Abulaban is a very popular online figure. His Skyrim in Real Life videos have millions of views on TikTok and YouTube.

His latest video was posted on Oct. 19.

Abulaban is currently in jail. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for January. He’s being held without bail.