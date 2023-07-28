Slender Man is back with a sequel after a decade of scaring children

It might only be July but it’s time to get into the spooky spirit and relive your childhood fears because Slender: The Arrival is finally getting a long overdue update, but that’s not all the classic game is getting.

Back in June, an ominous countdown appeared on Blue Isle Studios’ official website with the timer counting down to zero yesterday. We now know that the game will be getting an update in honor of its ten-year anniversary. It’s pretty much just graphical updates for the classic horror game. But that’s not all that was revealed from the timer, as we’re also getting an entirely new Slender Man game with S: The lost Chapters.

Step aside Five Nights at Freddy’s, the real OG indie horror game is here. It’s time to delve back into that 2012 era of fear as the king is back baby! I’m sure that the game will do a great job of making us all feel like kids playing Slender: The Eight Pages for the first time again. Although there currently aren’t any details regarding the game’s story, so it’s hard to judge anything about it just yet. We haven’t even got a trailer, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting.

We have been granted a look at the updated version of Slender: The Arrival though and it looks like a massive improvement from a visual standpoint.

After so long, it’s weird to see the tall creepypasta legend back on form, especially after the botched 2018 movie. Fans in the comments are buzzing to sink their teeth into the game once more with many sharing fond memories of playing the original game.

“the slender craze was one of the comfiest eras of indie horror, glad to see the tall man back after 10 years”

“I was 14 years old back when Slender: The Arrival released. GREAT times! I have a lot of great memories thanks to this game. I’m so looking forward to this update!”

“Blue isle I’m so happy you’ve brought this back. Thank you so much for all of the work you’ve done for us!”

The studio behind the game has come a long way, originally starting out with the pretty basic but very well received, Slender: The Eight Pages. Many who grew up with the internet around 2012 to 2013 have fond memories of either playing or watching the likes of Pewdiepie and Markiplier play the game.

This update, along with a proper sequel, looks like enough to get fan’s hopes up that it will be just as influential and just as scary as the ones that came before.