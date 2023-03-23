‘Sonic Origins Plus’ adding a new playable character has everyone feeling the hype

All of our favorite hedgehogs are coming back with new and old adventures to spare. With that said, Sonic Origins Plus is finally on the horizon with a release date and even a new addition to its assortment of playable characters.

As a follow-up to last year’s Sonic Origins anthology, the new game will be adding all 12 of the Blue Blur’s Game Gear appearances in one single edition. Slated to release on June 23, which coincidentally falls on Sonic’s birthday and also on the franchise’s 32nd year since release, the exciting news of the drop was announced through Sonic’s Twitter account, alongside a new and exciting playable character: Amy.

Ready for a package deal? Sonic Origins Plus is heading your way June 23rd, 2023! Get ready for extra games, extra challenges, and for the first time ever…Amy's joining the party! pic.twitter.com/5DR1EbA1H5 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 23, 2023

SEGA’s newest addition to the video game marks Amy’s first time as a playable character in the most recent anthology grouping, making her available in all four of those games. The response has been thoroughly positive, with fans of the saga celebrating the new addition, while gloating about their favorite character in the saga.

For all those wishing to play with Amy after buying Sonic Origins last year, fear not. Everyone can upgrade their game to Sonic Origins Plus with a $9.99 Expansion Pack purchased in their preferred platform’s digital marketplace, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Sonic Origins Plus will feature 16 playable games to completely induce everyone in their nostalgia bubble, including 1991’s Sonic the Hedgehog, and Tails Adventure (1995).

Sonic Origins Plus will be released on June 23 at a retail release of $39.99, which will include a 20-page art book depicting the franchise’s history for all those who purchase the physical copy of the game.