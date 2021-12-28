Fans of the original Sonic the Hedgehog videogame on Sega Genesis, and all the speedster’s subsequent appearances on consoles throughout the years, are getting a special blast from the past from none other than toy company Lego with a brand-new limited edition set of the colorful bricks.

The company made the announcement with a nostalgia-filled video on Twitter, inviting fans to go “from player to builder.” The video further invites fans of every generation: “adults welcome.” Check out the announcement right here.

The set features a diorama of the classic first level, Green Hill Zone, complete with a loop-de-loop, multiple rings for the Blue Blur to collect, a palm tree, Badniks, items, a save point, the chaos emeralds, Dr. Robotnik himself in his hovercraft, and of course, a Sonic the Hedgehog in Minifigure form.

One of the co-developers of the set, Viv Grannell, expressed their excitement on social, alongside many fans

Long time no see.



So, this is 21331, the official LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog set ($69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99), developed with my input and releasing on January 1st. To say this is exciting is, by several orders of magnitude, an understatement. pic.twitter.com/xkKYa5wIIQ — Viv (@toastergrl) December 28, 2021

Gaming content creator Lara Lunardi said the set looked “goddamn perfect.”

LEGO Sonic looking goddamn perfect 🥺🌭 pic.twitter.com/11ubhAharV — Lara Lunardi (@LaraLunardi) December 28, 2021

And at a price point of $69.99, according to Lego’s website, one fan was just happy the set wouldn’t break their wallet.

the new sonic lego set isnt expensive as fuck bless pic.twitter.com/UWuFMvTQRH — Дим🎗 (@Dimsterr) December 28, 2021

However, not everyone was happy to see how Dr. Robotnik turned out, looks-wise.

I really like the concept of the new Sonic LEGO set, Eggman looks weird because of the holes in the pieces that make up his face.



🤢 pic.twitter.com/7iyQf3uEC9 — Brian Saviano 🎅 (@BricksOBrian) December 28, 2021

According to Lego’s website, the set style is meant to emulate the pixilated graphical aesthetic and quirky characters of the original Sega Genesis games. And with a toy built around square brick-building, we’d say they’ve more or less nailed that look!

The Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Lego set is available beginning Jan. 1, 2022.