Sony Brings Coveted Titles For October’s PlayStation Now Selection Of Free Games

PlayStation Now subscribers are in for a treat this October as one of its long-awaiting titles for the cloud gaming service has finally arrived (for now)!

Sony announced this week a number of great titles just in time for the Halloween season, including The Last of Us Part II, Fallout 76, Amnesia: Collection, Yet Another Zombie Defense, and Victor Vran: Overkill Edition.

While the titles are able to be downloaded today, The Last of Us Part II does have the caveat of only being available from now until January 3, 2022. Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VIII Remastered as well.

PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2021 Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It can be confusing to navigate the world of PlayStation subscription services as PS Now represents one of two such services available, with the other one being PlayStation Plus, which has its own October release of games.

That sadly seems to be the direction the gaming industry is headed towards these days, with Xbox having an equally difficult to navigate monthly subscription service amounting to three different services available and Nintendo Switch’s recent announcement that they would be adding a Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis game subscription service for a nominal fee on top of their Nintendo Online library of Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System games.

Sony has proven to be ahead of the curve in some regards, however, as they were the first console to create a cloud gaming service with PlayStation Now in 2014, a trend that has since grown in popularity with services like Google’s Stadia and Amazon’s Luna. In addition, there’s also a The Last of Us show coming to HBO, which represents an innovation in itself being the first premium cable network to do an adaptation of videogame that we can recall.