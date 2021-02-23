Sony Giving Away Free PlayStation Game As Part Of New Promotion

Sony has outlined plans to bring back a popular campaign from last year intended to encourage staying at home.

With many countries around the world still observing lockdown restrictions in order to combat the spread of COVID-19, scores of idle hands are in dire need of being kept busy and while indoor entertainment is traditionally easily found by folks who own a video game console or PC, not everyone is fortunate enough to have so far escaped the financial problems caused by the pandemic. That being the case, then, giveaways and promotions can often be a lifeline for those who can’t justify spending money on non-essential goods and thankfully, Sony is offering exactly that over the next few months or so.

From March 1st, 2016’s Ratchet & Clank will be free to download for all PlayStation owners from the platform’s digital store. While the blog post doesn’t specify whether this giveaway encompasses the PS5 as well, it’s widely assumed that it’ll be accessible through the next-gen device as a backward-compatible title.

Once added to your library, the action-adventure is yours to keep forever and that’s not all you can look forward to over the spring. Scheduled to kick off on March 25th is an extended access period for Funimation and/or Wakanim subscribers. To be eligible for this offer, you’ll have to download and sign up for whichever service is available in your region beginning March 25th, so if you don’t already have an active account, we’d suggest holding off for now.

As for what’s inbound further afield, Sony has yet to confirm any specifics, but you can at the very least expect more freebies, so stay tuned for additional announcements.