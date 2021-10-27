Sony Debuts Swath Of New Game Trailers And Previews During Playstation State of Play

Sony Interactive Entertainment held another Playstation State of Play conference today and the event came loaded with a bunch of major new announcements regarding the future of Playstation and the games that are coming to its family of consoles in the coming weeks and months.

Third-party titles and developers for both the PS4 and PS5 took center stage during this latest State of Play event, which featured games like Deathverse Let it Die, We Are OFK, a new DLC for Bugsnax called The Isle of Bigsnax, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, Death’s Door, Kartrider Drift, King of Fighters XV, First Class Trouble, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, Little Devil Inside.

Deathverse Let it Die appears to be a multiplayer arena fighting game featuring a cast of wacky characters to play as and pit against each other.



We are OFK is an episodic adventure game that follows a pop group as they journey from young musicians just getting started in the music world to a world-famous band.



Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax adds an all-new set of quests to the acclaimed PS5 launch title and if it isn’t obvious already, will feature some pretty massive new Bugsnax to find and capture as well as adorn with cute new hats.



Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is an all-new first-person survival horror game based on the cult classic franchise that looks to be full of all kinds of frightening new scenarios.



Death’s Door is an isometric adventure game where players take control of a sword-wielding crow and explore a mysterious world full of danger and puzzles.



Kartrider Drift is a free-to-play kart racer that is taking a lot of cues from games like Mario Kart and Diddy Kong Racing.



King of Fighters XV is yet another entry in the popular fighting game franchise with all of the classic characters returning for another round of fast-paced punchouts.



First Class Trouble is a multiplayer game that encourages players to distrust and deceive each other as certain players take on the role of “personoids’ similar to the impostors of Among Us.



Star Ocean: The Divine Force is an all-new entry in the popular Japanese action role Playing game franchise.



Finally, Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure game set in a quaint and stylish world where players will find a wide range of obstacles, enemies, and puzzles to overcome.

The plethora of new announcements is sure to give gamers plenty to chew on before these games are released. All of the trailers that debuted during this State of Play are available to view in full above.