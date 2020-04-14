Sony’s Giving Away Two Big PS4 Games For Free To All Users

Good news is hard to come by right now while everyone is stuck inside due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but Sony is coming to the rescue with an exciting announcement for those looking for fantastic games to play. As part of their new Play at Home initiative, Sony will be letting PlayStation 4 owners download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey completely free from April 15th through May 15th.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection was available free on PlayStation Plus back in January of this year, while Journey was last seen free on the service way back in 2016, so many gamers may have already gotten their hands on these gems. Regardless, anyone who hasn’t had a chance to play them would be remiss to pass up on the opportunity now, as both are excellent experiences.

Uncharted is an action/adventure series that casts players as treasure hunter Nathan Drake in various Indiana Jones-esque tales spanning dozens of gorgeous locales. With rich character interactions, blockbuster movie production values and acting, and explosive action set pieces, there are few franchises more exciting or breathtaking. The collection Sony is offering packs in all three remasters of the original PS3 games, making this one hell of a score. It’s a perfect time to snag it, too, since Uncharted 4: A Thieves End is currently available free on PlayStation Plus until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Journey is a critically-acclaimed indie darling and while it may only be a few hours long, its stunning visuals, sweeping music score from composer Austin Wintory, and ambiguous but emotional storytelling make for an unforgettable experience that may very well lift you up during such dire times.

As a second part of the Play at Home initiative, Sony has also started a $10 million fund to assist its various independent development partners during the pandemic, a group of developers who are likely suffering quite a bit from COVID-19’s devastating effects on the global economy.