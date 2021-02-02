Sony Giving Away Free Gift To All PlayStation 4 Owners To Celebrate Successful 2020

It might be a little late, considering 2021 is already well underway, but Sony has rolled out a new initiative for PlayStation owners that lets them look back on the year just gone from a positive perspective. Nobody is a stranger to the difficult times currently affecting the world, of course, and games, for many people, have served as a lifeline not only to stave off boredom but keep friends and family connected when physical meetings aren’t possible.

That being the case, there’s a high chance that you, like many, managed to put a noticeable dent in a building backlog of games over the last 12 months or so, racking up countless hours and unlocking scores of commemorative trophies in the process. In order to help you dissect those stats and break them down for easier digestion, a special wrap-up page has been set up that allows anyone with a PSN account to input their details and receive their 2020 report in return. Top-played games, hours, number of trophies and more are all tracked, with even game-specific achievements from the likes of Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II available.

In addition to all of the above, a new dynamic theme for the PS4 is now available for free for all console owners, and you can check it out for yourself down below.

Getting hold of the minimalist screen decoration is as simple as heading over to the PlayStation Store and hitting download. Sony hasn’t provided an end date in terms of availability, but we’d recommend grabbing it ASAP, nonetheless.

As for the aforementioned wrap-up service, you have until March 2nd to generate and share your tailored report with others. Hit the link below for more details.