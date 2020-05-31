Sony Offering 5 Great PlayStation 4 Games For $5 Or Less

With everyone still stuck at home thanks to the global lockdown – though it is starting to ease up a bit – folks are looking to stay entertained and one of the best ways to do that is playing video games. And when it comes to the PlayStation 4, in particular, Sony has been on the ball in regards to offering us incredible deals that are just too good to pass up.

In fact, this week they’ve got five big titles that can be yours for under $5. That’s an absolute steal for each and every one of these and below, you can see the full list of what’s available.

Friday the 13th: The Game – $4.99 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $3.99 Nex Machina – $4.99 Agents of Mayhem – $3.99 Valiant Hearts – $4.49

Friday the 13th: The Game Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, every one of those games is well worth playing, especially for the incredibly cheap price that they’re being offered at. But without a doubt, the highlight here would have to be Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. It may be 5 years old already, and most people have probably played through it by this point, but if you’ve yet to check it out, it’d be a crime not to pick it up for $3.99.

Granted, this is a series with a pretty lengthy history and a long, convoluted storyline. So if you’ve never played a Metal Gear Solid game before, you might want to brush up on the events of previous entires before you dive in here. But if you’re all caught up, or are willing to do a bit of homework before jumping into The Phantom Pain, then a fantastic gaming experience awaits you.

But tell us, do any of these titles appeal to you? If so, which ones will you be picking up for your PlayStation 4? As always, let us know down below and stay tuned for more great deals.