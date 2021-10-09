Sony Removes PS3 And Vita Credit Card Payment Options

We have news for fans of Sony’s legacy PlayStation consoles: if you own a PS3 or Vita, the way you make purchases on the stores of those devices is about to change.

Sony announced that the PS3 and Vita stores will no longer have PayPal and credit card payment options. However, there’s still a way to make purchases for those devices, and it involves adding credit to your PlayStation wallet first from a separate device, like a newer console or PC.

Here’s the full explanation Sony sent to its PS3 and Vita users:

As you’ve recently enjoyed playing on PlayStation®3 or PlayStation®Vita, we want to let you know about some changes to the way you buy digital PS3™ and PS Vita content. These changes have been introduced to enhance online payment security for all PS3 and PS Vita owners. What’s changed? Starting October 27th, 2021, you can no longer use a credit or debit card, or a payment method such as PayPal, to buy digital content or add funds to your wallet when visiting PlayStation™Store on your PS3 or PS Vita. How do you purchase digital content now? Should you wish to buy digital content for your PS3 or PS Vita, you must first add sufficient funds to your wallet. You can add funds by redeeming a PlayStation Store gift card via your PS3 or PS Vita, or by using a credit or debit card, PayPal or other available payment method using a desktop or mobile device, or a PS4 or a PS5 console. To add funds to your wallet using a credit card or debit card, PayPal or other available payment method: 1) Access PS Store via your desktop computer, mobile device, PS4 or PS5 console. 2) Use a credit or debit card, PayPal or other available payment method to add the minimum amount required to your wallet to cover the cost of the content you want to buy. You can also add funds to your wallet by redeeming a PlayStation Store gift card.

The news comes months after Sony backtracked in completely shutting down its PlayStation 3 and Vita stores, though they did close the PSP store.