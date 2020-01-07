Sony Reveals Official PlayStation 5 Logo And It Looks Exactly Like You’d Expect

Microsoft is undoubtedly deserving of criticism this console generation for failing to deliver adequate first-party content, but it certainly has Sony beat in one department. Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X: love or hate the seemingly random naming conventions given to the Xbox family of consoles, they’re at least creative.

Now, that’s not to say that a simple numerical increase to label new hardware is objectively bad, but it’s unquestionably unremarkable. Sony’s next console was inevitably always going to be called PlayStation 5, but what fans didn’t know was how the name would be presented. As it turns out, however, the company has decided to play it safe and produce a logo that looks exactly as one would expect. After all, if it works, why change it?

Taking to the stage at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Sony’s Jim Ryan delivered the image to thousands of attendees who, understandably, were probably hoping for something a little more, let’s say, substantial. Check it out for yourselves below.

Rather than pull a surprise out of the hat as Xbox boss Phil Spencer did at last year’s Game Awards, Ryan declined to share anything about the PS5 during the show. He did, however, promise fans (thanks, GamesRadar) that “there’s much more to share on PlayStation 5 in the months ahead, and we look forward to revealing more details, including the content that will showcase the platform and the future of gaming.”

The calm before the real storm begins, then, and with Sony’s next-generation console expected to arrive Holiday 2020, you can likely expect the full reveal sooner or later, either at this year’s E3, or a dedicated event yet to be announced. As for today’s ‘big’ reveal, be sure to let us know what you think of the PlayStation 5 logo in the usual place below!