Sony reveals PlayStation Plus lineup for February

As January comes to a close, Sony has shared with fans its lineup of PlayStation Plus free games for February. As usual, the selection includes two PS4 titles and a single PS5 game. In February, you‘ve got a ton of name value to check out for your subscription.

Headlining the month’s freebies is the latest entry into EA’s MMA game series, UFC 4. Along with this, you can also check out the Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. Finally, PS5 users will get the chance to play Planet Coaster.

For those who aren’t familiar with the series, UFC 4 is one of EA’s running sports game series. This entry offers the most complete roster of fighters and the most up-to-date in-game fighting mechanics both in the striking and grappling departments.

If you’re a Borderlands fan who hasn’t tried out Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, you need to do so in February. This game is a one-shot that packs a ton of fast-paced run and gun action. The game boasts the signature Borderlands-style visuals that bring today this wacky world on screen.

Planet Coaster is the perfect game for anyone who is looking for some casual action on the PS5. This title sets players with the task of constructing and managing a coaster park. Players can let their imaginations run free and see how crazy these coasters can get.

All three of these games will be made available for PlayStation Plus subscribers on Feb. 1.