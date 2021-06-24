Sony Surprises PlayStation Owners With Special PS4 Freebie For Pride Month

Sony is celebrating Pride Month with a collection of free goodies and giveaways throughout the remainder of June.

Held during the summer of every year, Pride Month shines a light on the LGBTQ+ community and coincides with various real-world and digital events, including parades in major US cities such as Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. In recent years, businesses and corporations around the world have aimed to expand the occasion’s exposure with various promotions, which often involve specialty items and products. Debates regarding commercialization aside, PlayStation‘s aforementioned creator has today offered its own recognition of the celebration with a free new dashboard theme for all owners of the brand’s last-gen device.

Anyone who owns a PS4 can head straight over to the console’s digital storefront and select the Redeem Code to grab their very own Pride 2021 theme. The voucher required for this varies depending on region, however, so you’ll want to give the list below a quick glance in order to make sure you have the appropriate code.

Americas GBX2-ELNK-R5KE

Europe XQF7-9JN4-3NQM

Japan CKDB-GDN3-637B

Korea PDJR-T6NH-B49Q

Other Asian countries and regions DQM5-2LNC-T6KL

No such theme exists for PS5 due to the feature being dropped on next-gen, but all members of the ecosystem are able to take advantage of a new Pride sale. In collaboration with Gayming Magazine, a curated list of games promoting LGBTQ+ representation and inclusiveness are currently on sale, with updates promised throughout the entire year, not just June. As far as the PlayStation theme (pictured above) is concerned, it’s not currently clear if Sony intends for it to be available indefinitely or discontinued at a later date, but we’ll keep you posted as and when more details surface.