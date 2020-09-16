Sony Officially Reveals PlayStation 5 Price And Release Date

Thanks, no doubt, to the unceremonious leaking of the Xbox Series S, Microsoft was the one to finally break a long-running stalemate earlier this month to reveal everything about its next-gen console(s). Now that it knows exactly what it’s up against, then, Sony has followed suit today with its own special showcase aimed squarely at fans looking to snag a PlayStation 5 later this year, and in doing so revealed the PS4 successor’s price and release date.

Starting this November 12th, the PS5 will be available in the US for $499.99. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the disc-less version revealed back in the summer will go on sale on the same day for $399.99. Unlike the options offered by Microsoft, both versions of Sony’s hardware are functionally identical and house the same components, so the choice largely comes down to how much personal value you place on physical games.

Whichever direction you decide to go in, titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake and numerous others will be available to download as soon as they release, all of which will run in native 4K and take full advantage of ray tracing to offer the optimum gaming experience.

The PlayStation 5 is out November 12th in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, with other territories to follow one week later on November 19th. Why exactly the console’s launch has been staggered in this way isn’t clear, though it’s likely as a result of COVID-19. The global pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works for the world’s commerce, and video games certainly aren’t exempt.

As always, be sure to let us know what you thought of today’s showcase, and whether what you saw was enough to sway your hand to click pre-order ahead of PlayStation 5‘s arrival in just over several weeks time, by leaving a comment down below.