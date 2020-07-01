With lockdown measures meant to tackle COVID-19 still ongoing in many places around the world and the traditional summer games drought arriving right on cue – Sucker Punch’s gorgeous-looking Ghosts of Tsushima arguably being the sole exception – now’s the perfect time for gamers to catch up on some of the best experiences current-gen consoles have to offer.

Likely as a means of squeezing as much potential profit out of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as possible before they’re replaced later this year, both Sony and Microsoft have been furiously cutting prices on big-name titles, with the former, in particular, holding promotions almost back-to-back. It’s little surprise, then, that PlayStation owners have yet another sale vying for their cash to browse through, and we’ve hand-picked some of the best money can buy to save you some legwork.

It’s worth noting, therefore, that the list below is far from exhaustive, and you can hit the link at the bottom of this article to go window shopping at your own leisure.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $35.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99

World War Z: GOTY Edition – $24.99

The Evil Within 2 – $23.99

NFS Heat: Deluxe Edition – $34.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $14.99

Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition – $24.99

GTA V: Premium Online Edition – $28.79

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $17.99

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – $31.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Deluxe Edition – $13.99

The Yakuza Remastered Edition – $41.99

Hitman: GOTY Edition – $11.99

Far Cry: New Dawn – $15.99

Far be it from us to tell you which game should take precedent over others (there’s no accounting for personal preference, after all), though we will point out that PlayStation VR owners should definitely look into The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. Developed by Skydance Interactive, the underrated first-person shooter, alongside the likes of Capcom’s Resident Evil 7, is some of the best virtual reality gameplay money can buy.

As always, be sure to let us know which of the above – or, indeed, others not listed here – games you’ve decided to pick up in the comments below!