Sony’s Offering All PS4 Users A Free Goodie This Week

Ghost of Tsushima, PlayStation 4’s last big first-party exclusive to precede the next console generation, is out soon, and Sony’s giving out a neat free gift to celebrate.

As spotted by Wario64 over on Twitter, a dynamic PS4 theme based on Sucker Punch’s gamified homage to Japanese history is now free to grab for all owners of the console, regardless of whether you have the game or not. Rather than simply heading on over to the appropriate store listing and hitting the download button, however, you’ll need to redeem a specific code in order to obtain this gorgeous-looking bonus. Thankfully, you need look no further than down below for the 12-digit sequence required, as well as a preview of what the theme looks like, once applied.

Americas: 5NEC-F9N4-75M8

Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 8T2T-CRNJ-FM72

Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3 Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8

Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH

Set on the island of the same name circa 1274, Ghost of Tsushima has players take control of the province’s last living samurai, Jin Sakai, during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Hopelessly outmatched in direct combat, players must use indirect means of dispatching his enemies, with gadgets and abilities aplenty to help him get the job done and ultimately drive away the island’s invaders.

Ghost of Tsushima is out tomorrow, July 17th, for PlayStation 4 and, like many games releasing in such close proximity to the PS5, will likely be a cross-generation title. Similarly to those that have already been confirmed as such, you’ll no doubt be able to upgrade, when the time comes, free of charge. For more details on that initiative or WGTC’s Ghost of Tsushima review, hit the respective links.