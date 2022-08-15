‘Spider-Man’ fever has trumped Valve’s Steam Deck on the charts

August isn’t usually known for its game releases as the summer sale has ended and big game companies wait it out for the holiday rush from around October to December. However, this year was different as a remastered Spider-Man game dominated the Steam charts, beating the gaming service’s newly released console.

Spider-Man Remastered was released on Aug. 13, 2022, and is the remastered Windows port of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man game in 2018 for the Playstation 4 and 5. And since the game’s release for PC players, not only has it received an overwhelmingly positive reception, it dominated Steam’s Top Sellers charts. The game beat other titles that were released that week, such as Cult of the Lamb and Farthest Frontier.

But it’s not just video game sales. Spider-Man: Remastered surpassed sales for all Steam Deck models. However, according to SteamDB, the Steam Deck overtook the top spot once the week ended, placing the remastered Marvel game in second. The Steam Deck has been taking the top spot for 11 weeks. Not even Stray was able to dominate the top spot when it came out on PC.

Spider-Man: Remastered is a single-player PC game where you play as Peter Parker and you beat iconic Spider-man villains such as Green Goblin and Doctor Octavius, just to name a few. The PS4 version of the game sold over 3.3 million units during the first three days of its release and fans of the PC version are impressed with the gameplay on their devices.

Spider-Man Remastered is now available on Steam for $59.99.