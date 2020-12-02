Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Will Be At This Year’s Game Awards

The final major event of 2020’s gaming calendar is due to kick off next week and it’s looking likely that the occasion will be playing host to several big announcements.

Hosted once again by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards will celebrate some of the best titles released over the last 12 months and recognize their achievements in a number of different categories, including the ultimate accolade: Game of the Year. Competing for that coveted prize will be Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades and The Last of Us Part II, and it goes without saying that we’ll be watching with bated breath to see who takes home the gong.

Perhaps even more exciting than the above, though, is the usual deluge of world premiere trailers debuted at the ceremony. Previous years have seen major titles such as Mortal Kombat 11 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice officially announced on stage at the show in Los Angeles and thanks to some recent news, one big reveal may have already been locked in.

Taking to Twitter, Keighley confirmed that Tom Holland will be attending as a guest presenter to hand out an award. For which category remains unclear, though it’s his presence alone that has audiences excited.

The actor, best known for playing Marvel’s Spider-Man on the big screen, will assume the role of Nathan Drake in next year’s Uncharted movie based on Naughty Dog’s series of the same name. That being the case, many believe Holland will introduce an initial trailer for the adaptation, which is due for release on July 16th, 2021, and may even bring us some Spidey-related goodies, too.

All speculation, of course, but this is certainly no coincidence. We’ll be covering the Game Awards live when it kicks off next week, December 10th, so stay tuned.