Spider-Man: Miles Morales Was November’s Most Downloaded PS5 Game

For many gamers around the world, November was a bright spot in an otherwise depressing year full of non-stop disappointment and health anxieties. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X made fantastic first impressions – though they remain nearly impossible to find for those who didn’t get one preordered – and there was no shortage of extraordinary experiences to be had throughout the first month of their lifecycles.

Indeed, it’s always the games – not the consoles – that make the biggest splashes in a next-gen release year, and 2020 is no different in that regard. In particular, the PlayStation 5’s launch lineup included a solid collection of first-party exclusives, such as the exceptional Demon’s Souls remake, the charming platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and a sequel to one of the PlayStation 4’s most beloved games – Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Most surprisingly, however, Miles Morales made an even bigger landing than expected, at least in one region. On the PlayStation Store’s US/Canada charts, the game scored the #1 spot, meaning that it managed to outsell Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which many would have anticipated would be the biggest title of the year in terms of sales.

The third biggest title of November, meanwhile, was Demon’s Souls, followed by Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and NBA 2K21 in fourth and fifth place, respectively. So either way you spin it, the first month of the PS5’s launch provided one hell of a collection of new high-profile efforts that encompass a wide variety of genres, and in that sense, gamers are the real winners.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now for both PS4 and PS5. For more, check out what we had to say about the highly-anticipated sequel in our review.