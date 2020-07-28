Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reportedly Includes A Remastered Spider-Man PS4

If you thought Sony’s handling of Spider-Man: Miles Morales‘ announcement was already a bungled mess, boy, are you in for a surprise.

The game, used to open last month’s long-awaited PlayStation 5 showcase, is expected to be a launch (or close to) title for the next-gen console and sees Spidey fans take control of Peter Parker’s titular protégé. Sounds like a relatively straightforward premise, right? That it is, though it still remains unclear whether Miles’ solo adventure is intended to be a fully-fledged standalone sequel or more of an accompaniment meant to tide fans over until a numbered entry comes along.

In clarifying statements released since, Insomniac has referred to Miles Morales as its own adventure, with subsequent (and still unverified) reports having emerged since to describe it as akin to Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in scope – a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4.

Thanks to a feature published in the latest issue of Game Informer (H/T, ComicBook), however, all of the above is yet again being called into question.

In it, the site specifically states that a remastered version of the original Spider-Man game for PS4 will be included with Miles Morales, possibly as part of an effort on Sony’s behalf to bolster the amount of content found on the disc. While unofficial, this latest information comes from a reputable source, leading to the inevitable question of how much this supposed two-game bundle will retail for. If Spider-Man Miles Morales is, in fact, similar in size to The Lost Legacy, one could normally expect a launch price of $40. With Spider-Man PS4 added to sweeten the deal though, we could definitely see the price tag raising $60. The latter is less than two years old, after all.

As of writing, neither Sony or Insomniac has commented on these latest developments but we’ll be sure to keep you abreast of the situation as and when they do, so stay tuned.