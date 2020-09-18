Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals Stunning New Screenshots

As if Sony’s initial gameplay reveal for Spider-Man: Miles Morales earlier this week wasn’t already proof enough of the PlayStation 5’s raw power, Insomniac Games has decided to hammer the point home today by releasing a batch of new screenshots for the anticipated sequel and yes, they’re just as impressive as seeing the web-slinger in motion, if not more so.

It’s worth noting that the images in question appear to have all been taken in-game, meaning these are representative of what Miles Morales will actually look like when you’re playing it on next-gen. Folks not quite ready to make the jump from current-gen when the PS5 launches in November will still be able to experience this latest chapter in Spidey’s story on the less-powerful PS4, but only on its successor will the adventure look this good.

No doubt captured on an output device capable of high-dynamic-range imaging and 4K resolution, how similar your own experience will look to the below screenshots will obviously vary depending on personal setups, but it’s nice to have confirmation, nonetheless, that the superhero title can potentially be so pretty.

Set roughly one year after the events of the first game, Miles Morales sees players take control of Peter Parker’s titular protégé in the midst of a brewing conflict on the streets of Harlem. Eager to bring peace to his otherwise quiet neighborhood, Miles is forced to take on the shady Roxxon energy corporation as well as a technologically advanced private army led by the mysterious Tinkerer. For those not familiar with that alias, it belongs to one Phineas Mason, a weapons expert with genius-level intellect and a particular hatred for New York’s protector.

How Insomniac’s version of the supervillain will differ to that of the comics or, for that matter, if Mason is intended to be the only antagonist in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, remains to be seen. But stay tuned for more details!