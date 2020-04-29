Star Wars Battlefront II No Longer Receiving Free Content Updates

The next content update for Star Wars Battlefront II will be the game’s last, EA DICE has announced.

Confirming the news in a recent blog post, the developer details how, after two years of providing regular free content drops for all players to enjoy, its vision for the title is now complete. In regards to what that means for the ambitious multiplayer shooter going forward, DICE reassures fans that online servers will continue to be maintained and that various in-game events such as Double XP will take place as usual.

As far as playable content goes, however, today’s patch, which includes The Battle of Scarif, will be the last to introduce major gameplay changes. DICE’s full statement is as follows:

Looking beyond April, we’re transitioning to a phase where the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events such as Double XP and more, and game support will carry this broad and rich Star Wars gaming experience into the future. This means that we’re moving away from delivering regular content updates. As the game lives on with the players and our community, we’re looking forward to hearing your stories for years to come.

Fiercely criticized by fans and critics alike back in 2017 for an over-reliance on microtransactions, DICE has since reshaped Star Wars Battlefront II into a worthy addition to the universe packed with free content representing every era of the franchise.

The Battle of Scarif itself introduces the titular planet as well as Crait as playable Heroes and Villains maps and adds a number of new alternate costumes for several characters. Rey wielding her yellow Lightsaber (as seen in Rise of Skywalker), Kylo Ren wearing his reforged mask and a new set of robes for Emperor Palpatine will all be up for grabs, with DICE also hinting at an additional outfit for Rey that players will need to unlock by “uncovering the mystery on Takodana.”

The Battle on Scarif is available today, April 29th, for Star Wars Battlefront II.