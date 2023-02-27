‘Star Wars’ diehards clash their gamepads over the best video game in the franchise’s history

Arguably the biggest series on the face of the planet, even some 40 years after its first film was released, Star Wars is absolutely everywhere. The tendrils of the dark side and the light have spread across to television, comic books, radio, and of course video games.

The first ever Star Wars videogame was Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, released in 1982 for the Atari 2600 just as gaming began to take off ever-so-slightly for home markets and away from arcades. Undoubtedly clunky nowadays, it paved the way for over 100 more games to come from the galaxy far, far away.

Hardcore Star Wars fans are combing through this eclectic collection to dub their best and favorite video games to come from the behemoth franchise.

There are a few schools of thought on working out the best ever, and it seems most people have sacrilegiously ignored discussing the LEGO Star Wars games, which are absolutely the best ones in the series, but anyway. Knights of the Old Republic tends to lead the way with this fascinating era of Star Wars still mostly untouched in the Disney era.

The Jedi Knight games were also pretty solid, even if they didn’t quite age as well as some of the games which were released around the same period of time. Thanks to the magic of emulators and Steam, most of these are pretty smooth on modern computers and consoles.

If you enjoyed the sensation of using your lightsaber like a baseball bat, The Force Unleashed is probably your favorite. Galen Marek’s tragic arc was thrilling to play through, even if some of the gameplay got fairly ridiculous like pulling a giant Star Destroyer down with your force powers.

The most recent and interesting release was Jedi: Fallen Order, which combined the modern God of War-style with a little bit of the Soulsbourne combat to make possibly the best-looking game put out yet under the banner of Star Wars.

Fallen Order is due to see its sequel come out very soon, with Jedi: Survivor hitting shelves and digital marketplaces on April 28.