In a lot of ways, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the perfect game for allowing you to live out your Jedi fantasies, but there’s one thing the game still lacked; a sense of realistic lightsaber combat.

You see, Star Wars fans don’t want to just wave a stick around. They want their lightsaber to actually have the implication of the world’s deadliest weapon weighing it down. A weapon that can cut through any surface, easiest of all flesh. Respawn Entertainment played it safe in the first installment, and while you could enjoy dismembering droids or other non-human creatures in the game, the Stormtroopers were a different matter.

That’s why fighting those mobs didn’t feel as satisfying as it should. It’s not as if we take some sick pleasure from chopping off body parts and leaving a grazing yellow hue in their place. This has more to do with being realistic and immersive, or as mentioned earlier, truly feeling like a Jedi would.

Fortunately, it seems that Disney has finally loosened their censorship laws regarding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, with the sequel finally allowing you to go absolutely berserk on those poor Stormtroopers.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the combat is going to be fluid enough to fully immerse you, but it’s definitely a step forward. If it were up to fans, they’d incorporate a realistic mode where you could one-hit everyone like a true lightsaber would, but with much less HP to balance it out.

Let’s not forget Cal’s most important tool: Will there be enough ponchos?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor premieres this April 28 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.