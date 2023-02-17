Home / gaming

‘Star Wars’ fans are morbidly ecstatic about Disney loosening censorship for ‘Jedi: Survivor’

Cal Kestis in 'Star Wars Jedi Survivor'
In a lot of ways, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the perfect game for allowing you to live out your Jedi fantasies, but there’s one thing the game still lacked; a sense of realistic lightsaber combat.

You see, Star Wars fans don’t want to just wave a stick around. They want their lightsaber to actually have the implication of the world’s deadliest weapon weighing it down. A weapon that can cut through any surface, easiest of all flesh. Respawn Entertainment played it safe in the first installment, and while you could enjoy dismembering droids or other non-human creatures in the game, the Stormtroopers were a different matter.

That’s why fighting those mobs didn’t feel as satisfying as it should. It’s not as if we take some sick pleasure from chopping off body parts and leaving a grazing yellow hue in their place. This has more to do with being realistic and immersive, or as mentioned earlier, truly feeling like a Jedi would.

Fortunately, it seems that Disney has finally loosened their censorship laws regarding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, with the sequel finally allowing you to go absolutely berserk on those poor Stormtroopers.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Will Have Dismemberment from gaming

That doesn’t necessarily mean the combat is going to be fluid enough to fully immerse you, but it’s definitely a step forward. If it were up to fans, they’d incorporate a realistic mode where you could one-hit everyone like a true lightsaber would, but with much less HP to balance it out.

Let’s not forget Cal’s most important tool: Will there be enough ponchos?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor premieres this April 28 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.