‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2’ to be announced in May

More than two years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gave fans the opportunity to live out their Jedi Knight fantasies by introducing them to Cal Kestis, one of the last remaining light-side Force-wielders after Order 66, developer Respawn Entertainment is gearing up to officially unveil a sequel.

That’s according to reliable industry insider Jeff Grubb, who revealed the tidbit in the latest episode of the GB Decides podcast. Apparently, Electronic Arts plans to announce Fallen Order 2 during Star Wars Celebration 2022, an event currently scheduled by the Mouse House to run from May 26 to 29.

“We’re gonna hear about that in May at Star Wars Celebration,” he said. “So, keep an eye out for that, because that’s where it’s happening. One hundred percent.”

As the name suggests, Star Wars Celebration will all be about bringing fans of the galaxy far, far away together to commemorate the success of the sci-fi franchise. Lucasfilm is expected to reveal what we can expect from the future of Star Wars besides all the ongoing projects, so that serves as the perfect opportunity for Respawn to also give us a first look at Fallen Order 2.

While the well-received Fallen Order was essentially a mishmash of numerous acclaimed games, ripping off Sekiro‘s combat, Uncharted‘s parkour, and Shadow of War‘s nemesis system, among other things, the franchise still retains the potential to become the best Star Wars video game in recent memory.

And who knows, maybe Respawn has managed to grace this follow-up with some semblance of originality besides the setting and its characters, or else what would be the point? For now, we’d take this report with a grain of salt until confirmation by either the developer or EA itself.