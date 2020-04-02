Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gets Big Discount On PlayStation Store

One of the best games of 2019 (and arguably the entire decade) is currently up for grabs for a fraction of the usual asking price.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment’s lovingly crafted single-player adventure game set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away is among several triple-A titles currently seeing heavy discounts courtesy of Sony. You will, of course, need to be the owner of a PlayStation 4 to reap the benefits of this particular sale, which kicked off yesterday to celebrate the official arrival of spring.

From now until the promotional period’s end, folks in both the US and UK can get a digital copy of the game for 40% off, bringing the total to $35.99 and £34.99 respectively. Admittedly, the deal is much more substantial for folks in the States given current conversion rates, though that’s more an issue of Sony’s pricing guidelines than the state of the global economy. It’s money saved, either way.

Fallen Order follows the life of Cal Kestis, a Padawan-in-hiding who lost his friend and mentor following Emperor Palpatine’s execution of Order 66 in the dying days of the Clone Wars. Forced into fleeing following his discovery by Darth Vader’s Jedi-hunting Inquisitors, Cal joins forces with a crew of fellow freedom fighters in order to halt the Empire’s attempts to extinguish the lives of any remaining Jedi across the galaxy.

Besides being a worthwhile addition to Star Wars canon, Respawn’s first foray into third-person action is commendable, to say the least. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order certainly isn’t without its issues, but for less than $40, you’ll be hard-pressed to find more value for money as far as single-player games go. In short, it’s the perfect way to pass time during lockdown.