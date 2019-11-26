Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Breaks Multiple Sales Records

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has broken a number of sales records since launch, it has emerged.

Developed by the same studio responsible for Titanfall and Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment’s single-player adventure is the first of its kind to be released for nearly a decade. Since acquiring exclusive video game rights to the franchise from Disney in 2013, EA had, until now, been laser-focused on using the lucrative brand to develop multiplayer titles intended to have years of longevity.

That plan of action was first put into motion with 2015’s Star Wars Battlefront, though following middling reviews and an equally disappointing sequel, the publisher ultimately went with a different approach. The result, of course, is Fallen Order, and while it might not quite live up to lofty pre-release expectations – a-by-the numbers narrative and bland protagonist hamper an otherwise excellent addition to the Star Wars canon – Cal Kestis’ adventure has scored itself legions of fans.

As per a recent press release, Respawn co-founder and CEO Vince Zampella thanked folks for their support, stating:

“On behalf of Respawn and EA, we thank everyone for their support of the studio and the team throughout the development and launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Telling a story in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true and the reception from the fans has been incredible.”

How incredible, you ask? Well, Fallen Order is now officially the fastest-selling digital launch for a Star Wars game in its first two weeks ever as well as EA’s top-selling Star Wars title on PC in its initial launch window. Both positive outcomes, no doubt, but their incredibly specific nature perhaps sugarcoats a potential lower-than-expected performance. For the former accolade, in particular, the only real competition in digital sales that Fallen Order really has is that of the aforementioned Battlefront games, so make of that news what you will.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. With Disney+ exclusive The Mandalorian also now available and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just weeks from release, now’s truly never been a better time to be a follower of the Force.