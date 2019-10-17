Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Can Be Completed Without Ever Taking A Hit

Hardcore gamers looking for their next tough-as-nails challenge may have found their answer in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Respawn Entertainment’s single-player adventure set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away is due out in less than a month and while it’s unlikely to go down in the annals of history as an absurdly difficult experience, there’s plenty of leeway for fans to up the ante, so to speak, to match their own skill level.

Protagonist Cal Kestis might be able to wield a Lightsaber in combat and have access to powerful Force Powers, but the Padawan is just that, a learner. During his journey of self-discovery that ultimately leads to a head-on clash with the Empire and its Jedi-hunting Inquisitorius, Cal will need to employ every skill at his disposal to survive the war. Even rank and file Stormtroopers, which pose little threat alone, can quickly cut the hero down to size with a hail of blaster fire in large units. Thankfully, however, Respawn is providing players with a tool for nearly every situation.

As it’s so often been compared to in the past (even by its own developer), Jedi: Fallen Order‘s combat shares more than a passing resemblance to FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This latest addition to the Star Wars canon won’t – nor is it intended to be – induce bouts of hair-pulling frustration like either of those titles, but parries, blocks, counters and dodges will need to be performed as if they’re second nature to in order to achieve a flawless run.

Does that mean one can make it from beginning to end without so much as a scratch? Not necessarily. Cal might be able to avoid ever taking a hit, but potential environmental hazards and/or scripted scenes could well make such a feat impossible.

Either way, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is shaping up to not only provide a welcome addition to the Star Wars mythos but gameplay with a depth that will appeal to fans of all skill levels. Still need convincing? Check out our latest hands-on preview over here. Spoilers: it’s amazing.