Even for longtime fans of film’s most popular space opera series, keeping tabs on the vast expanse of Star Wars’ extended universe material is oftentimes a dizzying prospect.

It’s likely for that same reason that Disney, upon acquiring Lucasfilm, decided to label those stories told via book, TV and video games as non-canon, rebranding them under the banner of ‘Legends.’ That being the case, the only old material still considered – for obvious reasons – to be part of the canon universe is George Lucas’ original and prequel trilogies. Disney has progressively expanded the franchise into other media as of late, however, and one major tale released just last month is confirmed to be included in the new Expanded Universe.

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order does, in fact, belong to canon, meaning Cal Kestis could feasibly show up not just in any potential sequel, but other media as a result. It comes as somewhat of a surprise, then, that the company decided (or simply forgot) against having The Rise of Skywalker feature a cameo from the character. Especially since it could’ve easily added one in.

Towards the climax of Rise of Skywalker, when Rey is finally able to draw on the power of past Jedi to defeat Palpatine, several familiar voices can be heard lending her their support. Obi-Wan, Mace Windu, Yoda, Ahsoka and a number of other Jedi past – all voiced by their respective original actors, no less – are present, but what of Cal? The central character of Fallen Order is missing from the mass of disembodied spirits spurring Rey to fight.

A missed opportunity? Perhaps, but there’s another explanation. Cal could feasibly still be alive during Rise of Skywalker which, if intended to be the case, would explain why his deceased spirit doesn’t speak during Rey’s final fight. A stretch, for sure, but believable head-canon for any Fallen Order fan disappointed by the no-show.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.