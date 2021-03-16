Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Developer Hiring For Likely Sequel

Respawn Entertainment could be gearing up to enter full production on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

That’s if a new job listing over on the studio’s recruitment website is anything to go by, at least, which has an opening specifically aimed at adding to the company’s “Star Wars Team.” According to senior producer Blair Brown over on Twitter, the successful applicant will work directly with them on whatever projects are being developed behind the scenes and represents a fantastic opportunity for anyone with the necessary skills. Speaking of, this is far from an entry-level position, so unless you have 5+ years of experience in the AAA space, it’s unlikely your resume will be considered.

From a pure consumer standpoint, however, the above can only be viewed as a good sign of things to come. While fans have known for some time that a second outing for Cal Kestis is in the works, today’s developments suggest the title may have recently left the conception and planning stages.

Alternatively, it’s entirely possible that Brown’s future colleague will be working on something much smaller in scope. The former does describe his team as small in size, after all, but that could be referring to their division only, rather than the hundreds-strong workforce that would be required to see something as ambitious as Fallen Order 2 through to completion. Whatever the outcome, more Star Wars is on the way and we can’t wait to see the fruits of Respawn’s labor be revealed in the (hopefully) not too distant future.

For those who have yet to play the first game, head over here for WGTC’s glowing review.