Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Shows The Origins of Starkiller Base

There’s still so much uncharted history from Return of the Jedi to The Force Awakens that fans would like to know more about, and the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is here to answer one of our questions about the origins of Starkiller Base and the rise of the nefarious First Order.

The Electronic Arts game takes place shortly after the events of Revenge of the Sith, wherein Darth Sidious fulfilled his plan by destroying the Jedi Order and founding the Galactic Empire. Cal Kestis, the game’s protagonist, is one of the last remaining Jedi Padawans who’s being hunted by one of Darth Vader’s inquisitors.

While the storyline of Respawn’s new title can hardly touch on the Sequel Trilogy, a new leak from data miners on Reddit suggests that we may get a chance to learn more about how the First Order created Starkiller Base. As seen below, players will visit Ilum, a planet in the Star Wars canon which was previously featured in The Clone Wars animated series.

Much like Jedha in Rogue One, Ilum is a sacred planet and home to many kyber crystal mines. Padawans often visit this world on a journey to find crystals and power their lightsabers. The resemblance of Ilum’s final look in the game to Starkiller Base is really striking, and now fans are theorizing that after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the First Order takes over Ilum to start development on their weapon of mass destruction.

There’s still a whole lot of questions about how the First Order came to be, and we hope that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will tackle some of those as the last movie in the Skywalker Saga. If that disappoints though, fans may at least have a chance to learn more about the evil successor to the Empire when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases tomorrow.