‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ might be arriving sooner than expected

Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order may be accused of simply rehashing several prominent video games and their world design with a new coat of paint, but as long as that new coat of paint is Star Wars, I don’t think anyone is going to mind. To that end, the game developer is finally ready to reveal more about the long-anticipated sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and its release date may actually have prematurely leaked online.

According to a report by Gematsu, Electronic Arts and Respawn revealed the first pre-order bonuses and Deluxe Edition details on the game’s Steam page. These have since been removed, but the media has fortunately managed to snag the details off just in time. As it stands, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is apparently slated for release on March 16, 2023, which is a little over three months from now.

Survivor will only come out on next-gen hardware like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and PC, but we already knew that little factoid. What’s more, the Steam page also featured a general and non-spoilery story premise for the second outing, which you can read for yourself below.

“The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action–adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times—but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?”

You can check out the full list of pre-order bonuses on Gematsu, which includes juicy items such as a “Hermit” robe inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi’s exile years. There’s also a blaster set, which indicates that Cal will not just be using his lightsaber and the Force to combat threats in Survivor.

There have been rumors that Survivor is going to hold a lengthy showcase at the upcoming Game Awards 2022, and with this leak putting its release date so close, we’re starting to believe the ceremony’s host and producer Geoff Keighley, who recently teased he “hasn’t felt this good about a show in a while.”