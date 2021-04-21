Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Basically Confirmed

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, BioWare’s acclaimed RPG set in a galaxy far, far away, is almost guaranteed to be getting a remake.

Ever since Disney’s consolidation of various franchise offshoots and rebranding of defunct studio LucasArts to create Lucasfilm Games, rumors of such a venture being worked on behind the scenes have been running rampant online. Prior to that decision, of course, EA had maintained sole publishing rights for the IP in gaming following a deal with the House of Mouse back in 2013, an exclusivity period that saw the return of multiplayer-focused series Battlefront as well as the release of Respawn’s well-received single-player affair, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Despite these successes, however, EA showed little interest in revisiting classics such as KotOR, preferring instead to have original creator BioWare work on sequels to Dragon Age and Mass Effect.

Now that the flood gates are open, so to speak, anything is possible, including a reimagining of Darth Revan’s story and according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, exactly that is currently happening. Speaking in a recent interview with YouTube channel MinnMaxShow, the journalist explicitly backed the leaks that Aspyr Media, a developer already well known to many for delivering several ports of older Star Wars games, is in charge of the project and is receiving considerable funding from Lucasfilm to ensure the remake is the best it can be.

Sadly, beyond that, Schreier is either unable or unwilling to share further details, so it remains unclear as to just how extensive an ambitious modernization of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will turn out to be or, for that matter, which platforms it’ll be available on. As always, though, watch this space for future updates.