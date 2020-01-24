EA Reportedly Remaking Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic

You’ve seen that exact same headline numerous times over the years, we know. A remake of BioWare’s acclaimed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has reportedly been in the works for what often feels like a lifetime and yet, here we are, nearly two decades on from the beloved RPG’s original release, still pining after one.

Could the situation finally be about to change? Who knows, but at the very least, today’s addition to the long-running rumor mill will at least serve to remind EA that Star Wars fans would love nothing more than to revisit one of the franchise’s most interesting time periods. According to Cinelinx’s Jordan Maison, two independent sources have confirmed to the website that such a project is truly in the works behind closed doors after having been put on ice by EA some time ago in favor of other ventures, most notably Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Now, however, the publisher is said to have recommenced development of the title, with one unnamed source implying that the project may in fact be more of a reimagining rather than a full-fledged remake. Continuing, the individual states that the unconfirmed title will “integrate elements from the first two games in order to bring certain things into the current Star Wars canon.” Believable? We’ll leave that for you to decide, but in the absence of any hard evidence, we can only caution that you take the information with a large pinch of salt.

Released back in 2003, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is still considered by many fans to be the pinnacle of Star Wars games due to its intelligent writing, incredible (for the time) voice acting and ambitious gameplay. Created by Obsidian Entertainment, a sequel, Knights of the Old Rebluc II: The Sith Lords, arrived the following year to similar acclaim.

Will today’s development be the one to prove true, though? Keep those fingers crossed tight.