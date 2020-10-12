How Star Wars: Squadrons Depicts Senator Bail Organa’s Death

EA developed Star Wars: Squadrons to simulate the ultimate experience of space battles for fans of that galaxy far, far away, but the game also features a story mode that begins with the formation of the new Republic and ties into The Force Awakens.

Before jumping forward to the aftermath of the Battle of Endor, though, the campaign takes you to the time of A New Hope to showcase a moment that we never had the chance to see before now: the death of Senator Bail Organa. As Star Wars fans will tell you, the Alderaanian was a significant and influential figure in the politics of the Galactic Republic, especially in the days of the Clone Wars. Organa sought to maintain the values of the Republic in the time of war, despite Palpatine’s best efforts to derail the Senate.

Even after the rise of the Empire, Organa didn’t stop fighting and played a key part in organizing the Rebel Alliance to restore democracy. Some would even argue that without the efforts of the House of Organa, there would be no Rebellion to stand up to the Emperor’s tyrannical rule. No wonder Darth Vader decided to destroy Alderaan to not only test the Death Star’s capabilities but also nip the new resistance in the bud.

That’s precisely the moment that Star Wars: Squadrons depicts to show us the fate of Bail Organa. In the cutscene, we see the character in a sort of war council with other members of the Rebellion, and though he has no lines, the face model is based on Jimmy Smits, who portrayed him in the prequels.

Smits once again reprised his role as Organa in Rogue One to show one of the defining moments of the Rebel Alliance, and though we always knew that he perished during the Destruction of Alderaan by Grand Moff Tarkin, the decision to portray it in a canon title such as Star Wars: Squadrons lends more depth and emotion to his death.

Have you had the opportunity to get your hands on Motive Studios' immersive new game, though? And if so, what did you make of the experience?