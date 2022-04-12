More than a decade after its release, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is finally coming to Nintendo Switch, with fans able to purchase a collectors edition thanks to Limited Run.

Limited Run confirmed the game will be receiving a physical release on the platform, which includes two massive collections with a ton of exclusive bonuses.

The Epic Premium Edition will include Star Wars: The Force Unleashed art cards, a reversible poster, commemorative coin, proxy enamel pin, Steelbook, and a certificate of authenticity.

For those who want to go a step further, the Master Edition includes all of the items listed above and a light-up Holocron Replica, Starkiller Lightsaber Hilt Replica, Foil Hardcover Strategy Guide, and concept art prints.

Of course, if you’re just after a physical copy of the game for Nintendo Switch Limited Run will also have that available.

— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 11, 2022

-all Ultimate Edition offerings

-Light-up Holocron Replica

-Starkiller Lightsaber Hilt Replica

-Foil Hardcover Strategy Guide

+ more!



Pre-orders open 4/15. Learn More + Wishlist: https://t.co/MQrA0MhihT pic.twitter.com/Jk5BkxgRDu — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 11, 2022

These items will be available to pre-order from April 15. Prices range from $34.99 for the regular version of the game up to $174.99 for the Master Edition. Given that Limited Games are a small publisher, it can be some time before buyers receive their orders so keep in mind that there is currently no date listed for when the game will ship.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed launched in 2008 for PlayStation 3, Wii, PC, and Xbox 360 alongside other handheld consoles.

Fans can also experience this adventure on their Nintendo Switch console when the game launches digitally on April 20.