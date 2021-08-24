State Of Decay 2: Homecoming Gets Fast Approaching Launch Date

At today’s Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream, Undead Labs announced State of Decay 2: Homecoming will release Sep. 1. The free DLC features a new map in the Trumbull Valley set after the previous Heartlands DLC, with new and unique items, outfits, and weapons.

State of Decay 2 released in 2018 for PC and Xbox One, followed by an Xbox Series X|S release last December. The game’s previous DLC expansion, Heartland, launched in 2019.

This story is breaking.